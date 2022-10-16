Left Menu

Iraq says OPEC+ decisions are based on economic indicators, taken unanimously

Iraq says OPEC+ decisions are based on economic indicators, taken unanimously
Iraq's Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) said on Sunday that OPEC+ decisions are based on economic indicators and are taken unanimously.

"There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the best approach in dealing with the oil market conditions during the current period of uncertainty and lack of clarity is a pre-emptive approach that supports market stability and provides the future the guidance it needs," SOMO said in a statement.

