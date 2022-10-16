Light and sound show on journey of Jammu's Bahu Fort to be open to public from tomorrow

A 35-minute long light and sound show, which highlights the journey of the Bahu Fort on the banks of river Tawi and showcases Dogra cultural heritage, was watched by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Saturday evening and the show will be thrown open to the public on October 17. Pertinently, the Light and Sound Show was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said, "the LG administration is making all-out efforts to make Jammu one of the most developed cities of the country" adding, "such projects will enhance tourist footfall". He further said, "this innovative project showcasing the Dogra cultural heritage will take tourism in Jammu to new heights".

According to the release, the 35-minute long light and sound show highlighted the heritage journey of the historic Bahu Fort situated on the banks of river Tawi in Jammu city. The show also narrated the history of Jammu along with an enthralling display of graphics which were projected on the wall of Bahu Fort facing the Fisheries Park, as per the release.

The official release also stated that the audience present on the occasion was fascinated by the light and show which they expressed through repeated applause. The Light and Sound project has been executed by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) under the Smart Cities Mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The JSCL has completed the project in four months, which will enhance the tourist footfall in the city of temples, as stated in the official release.

CEO, of JSCL, Rahul Yadav said, "35-minute-long light and the sound show would be a regular feature at the historic fort in the evening. Two shows will be presented on a daily basis and keeping in view the ongoing festival season, JSCl has decided to allow people without any charges till Diwali,". Deputy Commissioner, Avny Lavasa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Rahul Yadav, Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta, JSCL, GM Finance, Ashish Anand and other senior officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

