OPEC Sec-Gen: 'In OPEC there is always a space for flexibility'
Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:50 IST
OPEC's Secretary General, asked on Sunday about reviewing this month's oil output cut, said on Sunday that "in OPEC there is always a space for flexibility".
Haitham al-Ghais also told a news conference in Algeria that OPEC+ decisions were purely technical, and that the producer group took a pre-emptive decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement