Student arrested for taking UPSSSC PET using admit card of another person

A student from Lakhimpur Kheri was found taking the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) using the admit card of another person, said the Pilibhit police on Sunday.

ANI | Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:51 IST
Pilibhit Addl SP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pilibhit Addl SP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "Case has been registered and the student has also been arrested."

The Addl SP said that interrogation is underway. Teams have been constituted to investigate the matter further.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

