Left Menu

OPEC Sec-Gen says output cuts were pre-emptive

"We welcome these statements and they are proof that the decision was correct," he told reporters. Asked about whether there would be a revision of the decision should market conditions change in the first six months of next year, Ghais said that OPEC+ decisions were always subject to revision. "The OPEC+ agreements always have flexibility ...

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 00:39 IST
OPEC Sec-Gen says output cuts were pre-emptive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure.

Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the Oct. 5 decision to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) were a measure of its effectiveness. "We welcome these statements and they are proof that the decision was correct," he told reporters.

Asked about whether there would be a revision of the decision should market conditions change in the first six months of next year, Ghais said that OPEC+ decisions were always subject to revision. "The OPEC+ agreements always have flexibility ... the ministers are always ready to take a plane and come to Vienna."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022