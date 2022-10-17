Chhattisgarh: Security forces recovers 'Desi' BGL, Naxal-related items from Naxal's hideout

District Reserve Guard (DRG) recovered a huge amount of ammunition and Naxal-related things after a clash broke out between the security forces and the Naxals on Sunday. "After receiving an intimation about the gathering of some Naxals, late night Yesterday, a DRG team left for the operation. Following which a clash broke out between the Naxals and the security forces in the jungle between Devgaon and Huchadi", Sadanand Kumar, Police Inspector, Narayanpur told reporters.

"The encounter lasted for about half an hour", he added. "After the clash, the security personnel found some blood clots on the ground, which lead to them towards the injured Naxals", Sadanand Kumar, Police Inspector said.

"The Police found a huge amount of ammunition, 'Desi' Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), and Naxal-related things from their hideout", Police Inspector underlined. The area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Earlier this month, a soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in an IED blast near Markanar village under the Police Station limit of Koyalibeda in Chhattisgarh's Kanker. "One BSF jawan was injured in an IED blast near Markanar village under Koylibeda PS limit," said Shalabh Sinha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanker.

Earlier on March 14, an Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a high-pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast attack by Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, which is within the 3 Km of ITBP's Sonpur camp. Notably, Sadanand Kumar told reporters that all the security personnel of the team have safely returned and are constantly monitoring the area. "Further action will be taken, following any intimation", he added.

As many as 10 indigenous BGL, bore rounds, codex wire, Naxali Literature, and other Naxal-related items were recovered by the security forces from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)