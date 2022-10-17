After 2 years of Covid darkness, these diya sellers hope for some light this Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, earthen lamp (diya) sellers at Rajasthan's Jaipur are hoping for good business this festive as they resume Diwali business. "Work is going good this time. Earlier due to Covid, sales were down but we are hopeful that sales will be good this time", said a seller.

As the festival of joy- Diwali- is around the corner, people can be seen in the markets shopping for one of the most biased free festivals. Not just Diwali, but also Dhanteras' preparation was witnessed in a full swing.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights, is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver. Jewellery shops in Rajkot, Gujarat are preparing for upcoming Dhnateras as on this day customers who buy gold and silver items as well as utensils.

The shop owners have noted a price rise in the prices of Gold. While speaking to ANI, Ashok- the owner of Radhika Jewel Company Ltd., said that the increased price of gold is still much less than the price in the international market. "The rise in the price of the gold in the market is due to the continuous depreciation of the Indian rupee in the market", he added. "Suppose the price of gold becomes 1,850 US dollars in the international market, then the price of gold can also cross Rs 58,000." Ashok further said.

Another shop owner told ANI that the rate of gold in the Indian market depends upon the rate going on in the international market. At least within the last fortnight, the price has increased by Rs 1,500-2,000. Asked about the impact of the prices in the sale of gold at the time of festivals around the corner, he said that Diwali is an auspicious festival for Hindus and their family. During Diwali, people receive a bonus and people buy gold no matter the rise in the prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)