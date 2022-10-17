Goa Governor attends World Elders Day celebrations by IMA

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai attended an event on the occasion of World Elders Day and distributed numerous types of equipment to the needy on Sunday. The event was organized by Indian Medical Association (IMA) at Raj Bhavan. The theme for this year's event was, 'Care for the elderly.'

"Raj Bhawan is involved in welfare schemes for the weaker sections of the society. In 2021 we started such schemes to provide financial aid to 71 charitable institutions. Today more than 800 patients got benefit from Raj Bhavan," Goa Governor Pillai told ANI. He emphasised that service to people has been the pioneering concept of the Raj Bhavan, adding, "This year we are aiming to spread in more areas with the various schemes for the welfare".

"It is for the first time in India that a 'Vamana Vrukhsha Kala Udyan' was set up in Goa Raj Bhavan, in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17", added Pillai. Speaking about the importance of the Vamana Vrukhsha he said, "From time immemorial which means small Vruksha in a pot that was part of our system, at that time 15,000 species were there which were used in Ayurveda".

He further added that China has been exporting many Bonsai plants but there is still scope for India and said, "If we focus and research the importance of Bonsai, it would definitely yield positive results for the country." The IMA distributed wheelchairs and walkers to old-age homes for needy people. (ANI)

