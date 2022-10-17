Left Menu

Adityanath expresses condolence on Auraiya road accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief on the Auraiya road accident and gave condolences to the family of the deceased, the Uttar Pradesh government informed in a release.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief on the Auraiya road accident and gave condolences to the family of the deceased, the Uttar Pradesh government informed in a release. As per the release, CM Yogi instructed the officials to take the survivors to hospitals and ensure proper treatment for them.

He further instructed the District Magistrates (DM) and senior police officials to carry out the rescue work on a war footing., the release said. Reportedly, three people died and two more were left injured on Monday, after two vehicles crashed into each other near Mainpuri village in Auraiya.

The police reached the spot and the survivors were admitted to the hospital. Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

