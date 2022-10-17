Left Menu

Russian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins

The rouble steadied near 62 against the dollar on Monday, supported by rising oil prices and the start of a favourable month-end tax period, as the spectre of geopolitical risk continued to lurk over Russian markets.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:07 IST
Russian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The rouble steadied near 62 against the dollar on Monday, supported by rising oil prices and the start of a favourable month-end tax period, as the spectre of geopolitical risk continued to lurk over Russian markets. At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 62.15, close to a one-week high. It had lost 0.2% to trade at 60.81 versus the euro and firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 8.58.

"The tax period, which has formally started, will gradually gain momentum, and with it volumes of foreign currency sales by exporters for tax purposes," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest. Export-focused firms usually convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay domestic liabilities, which supports the Russian currency.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after Western governments imposed hefty sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $92.4 a barrel.

"The IMOEX index remains in a tight range lacking any positive drivers," said BCS Global Markets. "On the other hand, RTS should power higher on further rouble appreciation – typical for the end-of-the-month tax period." Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7% to 997.7 points, earlier hitting 1,000 points for the first time since Oct. 7. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% higher at 1,967.4 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022