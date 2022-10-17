PM launches single brand 'Bharat' for subsidised fertilizers; 600 Kisan Samruddhi Kendras

The Centre has started a new scheme - Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertilizer - under which companies must market all subsidized fertilizers under a single brand 'Bharat'.

The prime minister launched the single brand Bharat under the scheme during the two-day event PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 is being held here.

This is being done to prevent the criss-cross movement of fertilizers and reduce high freight subsidies.

All subsidized soil nutrients - urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP), and NPK - will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation.

Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) that will act as a one-stop-shop for farmers who can buy products and avail of multiple services related to the agriculture sector.

The Centre intends to convert more than 3.3 lakh fertilizer retail shops in the country into PM-KSK in a phased manner.

The PM-KSK will supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and farm implements. It will also provide testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilizers. Information about government schemes will also be provided.

During the event, the prime minister also launched 'Indian Edge', an e-magazine on fertilizers. It will provide information on domestic and international fertilizer scenarios, including recent developments, price trend analysis, availability, and consumption, among others.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)