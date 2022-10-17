Left Menu

J-K: Man arrested for possession of arms, ammunition in Kupwara

A man was arrested for possession of arms and ammunition, said officials on Monday.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:01 IST
Visual of the arrested man and seized arms and ammunition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for possession of arms and ammunition, said officials on Monday. The arrest was made in the Karnah area of the Kupwara region in a joint operation by Kupwara Police and the Indian Army.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Shafi Sheikh. Acting on specific information, a police team led by in-charge PP Taad ASI Muneer Ahmad along with local Army unit 3/8 GR conducted a search of the house of one Mohd Shafi Sheikh, informed the Kupwara Police.

"On questioning, Shafi revealed that he concealed some arms and ammunition in a sewing machine in his house," said Kupwara Police officials. The police recovered 1 pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 11 pistol rounds and 2 live grenades during the search.

The accused was taken into custody by the police. "Case under relevant law provisions has been registered against Mohd Shafi Sheikh and investigations were taken up," said the police.

The police officials highlighted the possibility of more arrests in the case. It's pertinent to mention that Mohd Shafi Sheikh is already facing trial in a similar case charged against him in 2021.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

