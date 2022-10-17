Left Menu

Belgium inspected gas infrastructure after Nord Stream leaks

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:12 IST
The Belgian government ordered an inspection of its gas infrastructure in the North Sea at the beginning of October, Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said on Monday. The request came after four leaks were found on the Nord Stream pipelines in late September. The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the leaks in the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe.

"Belgian gas infrastructure in the North Sea is deemed a priority," Van der Straeten said, adding the inspections are subject to a "strictly confidential follow-up". The nation of 11 million is a natural gas hub, with around 10% of total Russian LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports using trans-shipment services at the port of Zeebrugge. Underwater gas pipelines connect Belgium to Norway and the UK.

The federal government is also worried about cyberattacks targeting the energy sector and has heightened cybersecurity measures and controls for about thirty service providers.

