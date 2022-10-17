UK Treasury says energy markets financing scheme now open
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:45 IST
Britain's finance ministry said on Monday that the government's 'Energy Markets Financing Scheme', a support package to help energy firms facing temporary short-term financing problems, was now open for applications.
"These firms will be able to apply for government-backed guarantees to secure commercial financing and meet large margin calls from energy price volatility," the Treasury said in a statement.
