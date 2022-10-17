Left Menu

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign $15 bln agreements, MoUs - state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:09 IST
Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign $15 bln agreements, MoUs - state news agency
Saudi Arabia and South Africa has signed agreements and memorandums of understanding worth about $15 billion during a state visit by South Africa's president to Riyadh, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

There were no immediate details about the signed deals.

Both countries agreed to explore investment sectors and opportunities in areas of common interest, especially renewable energy, industry, mining, tourism, logistics and agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

