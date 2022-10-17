Excel Realty N Infra to foray into domestic solar industry

Excel Realty N Infra on Monday announced its plans to foray into the domestic solar sector through greenfield and brownfield routes.

At present, the Mumbai-based company is engaged in development of commercial spaces, it said in a statement.

''Excel Realty N Infra has announced diversification and to focus its business activity into the solar industry. India's solar energy sector provides massive opportunities for growth,'' it said.

The company will take both greenfield and brownfield routes to foray into the solar industry. The investments for the sector are being worked out, an Excel Realty N Infra spokesperson said in reply to a query.

The company further said it also has plans to participate in the government's PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules.

In September, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 19,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme on 'national programme on high-efficiency solar PV modules' with an aim to attract Rs 94,000 crore investment in the sector.

Excel Realty N Infra is engaged in setting up call centre outsourcing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) among other commercial spaces.

