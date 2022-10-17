Left Menu

Excel Realty N Infra to foray into domestic solar industry

Excel Realty N Infra on Monday announced its plans to foray into the domestic solar sector through greenfield and brownfield routes.At present, the Mumbai-based company is engaged in development of commercial spaces, it said in a statement.Excel Realty N Infra has announced diversification and to focus its business activity into the solar industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:20 IST
Excel Realty N Infra to foray into domestic solar industry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Excel Realty N Infra on Monday announced its plans to foray into the domestic solar sector through greenfield and brownfield routes.

At present, the Mumbai-based company is engaged in development of commercial spaces, it said in a statement.

''Excel Realty N Infra has announced diversification and to focus its business activity into the solar industry. India's solar energy sector provides massive opportunities for growth,'' it said.

The company will take both greenfield and brownfield routes to foray into the solar industry. The investments for the sector are being worked out, an Excel Realty N Infra spokesperson said in reply to a query.

The company further said it also has plans to participate in the government's PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules.

In September, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 19,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme on 'national programme on high-efficiency solar PV modules' with an aim to attract Rs 94,000 crore investment in the sector.

Excel Realty N Infra is engaged in setting up call centre outsourcing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) among other commercial spaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022