UK Treasury says energy markets financing scheme now open

Britain's finance ministry said on Monday the government's Energy Markets Financing Scheme (EMFS), a support package to help energy firms facing temporary short-term financing problems, was now open for applications.

The scheme is open to "firms of good credit quality playing a significant role in UK energy markets, as generators, shippers or suppliers", the Treasury said in a statement. "These firms will be able to apply for government-backed guarantees to secure commercial financing and meet large margin calls from energy price volatility," it added.

State-owned firms and energy firms owned by financial institutions and commodity trading houses will not be eligible for the scheme, according to the statement. Separately, the Bank of England published the rules for energy firms seeking to use the new liquidity tool.

Applications will be accepted on Jan. 27 and, once approved, firms will be able to benefit from a guarantee for 12 months, it specified. Energy suppliers across Europe have struggled in the face of record-high wholesale power and gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading governments to step in to make sure they do not collapse.

"Russia's brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine has led to unprecedented volatility in wholesale energy markets. Over the past month, natural gas futures prices have been changing by more than 15% a day," the Treasury said on Monday. Russia has said Western sanctions and energy policy mistakes have led to the soaring prices and volatility.

Utilities often sell power in advance to secure a certain price, but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of default before they supply the power. This cost has surged along with rocketing power prices, leaving companies struggling to find cash.

