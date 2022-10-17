Left Menu

UK energy price guarantee to be targeted and capped after April - Times

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:30 IST
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce that the government's energy price guarantee will only remain universal until April after which it will become targeted and capped, the Times reported on Monday.

The report comes ahead of a statement from Hunt which is expected around 1000 GMT.

