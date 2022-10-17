UK energy price guarantee to be targeted and capped after April - Times
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:30 IST
Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce that the government's energy price guarantee will only remain universal until April after which it will become targeted and capped, the Times reported on Monday.
The report comes ahead of a statement from Hunt which is expected around 1000 GMT.
