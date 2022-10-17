NTPC, Mitsubishi ink pact to demonstrate hydrogen co-firing in Auraiya gas power plant

State-run power giant NTPC has inked a pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its arm Mitsubishi Power India to demonstrate feasibility for hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas at NTPC's Auraiya gas power plant.

''NTPC Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Japan and its subsidiary Mitsubishi Power India Private Ltd to demonstrate the feasibility for hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in MHI 701D gas turbines installed at NTPC Auraiya Gas Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh,'' a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the total installed capacity of the Auraiya Gas Power Plant is 663 MW with four gas turbines operating in combined cycle mode.

Hydrogen co-firing in gas turbines can play a key role in reducing CO2 emissions.

Under this MoU, both companies will collaborate to carry out the study and identify key actions for introducing hydrogen co-firing at NTPC Auraiya gas-based combined cycle power plant, it stated.

The study will identify key actions for co-firing with various percentages of hydrogen -- 5 per cent, 15 per cent, 30 per cent, 50 per cent and 100 per cent -- and the hydrogen required for the project will be supplied by NTPC.

''We believe that partnering with MHI Limited which has global expertise in this technology will help us meet our objectives under the National Hydrogen Mission,'' said Manish Kumar Srivastava, executive director, NTPC Ltd.

''The momentous event of the signing of the MOU signifies the focus of NTPC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries towards achieving the goal of decarbonisation of the power generation sector and their commitment to addressing the pressing issue of climate change,'' said Tatsuto Nagayasu, CMD, Mitsubishi Power India.

