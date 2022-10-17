Elephant calf found dead near Kaziranga in Assam

A carcass of an elephant calf was found in a forest near Kaziranga National Park of Assam on Monday, officials said.

The baby elephant was found dead during a routine inspection inside a reserve forest under Kaliabor sub-division in Nagaon district, Forest Range Officer Nepal Mondol said.

After conducting the post mortem, the body was buried at the same spot, he added.

According to locals, the screaming of a herd of around four to five wild elephants was heard on Sunday night. They suspect that the baby died due to knocking by adult elephants.

Mondol said that the elephant calf had been suffering from some disease and it was treated by the doctors of Kaziranga National Park and was later released.

''Now, a departmental probe is being started by the authorities concerned to unearth the cause of the sudden and untimely death of the wild baby elephant,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)