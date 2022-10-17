We have ordered uniformity, standardization in functioning of pathological laboratories: Delhi Govt to HC

The government of NCT Delhi on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it has ordered to bring uniformity and standardization in the functioning of the pathological laboratories, on the issue of unauthorized pathological laboratories. The Delhi High Court through an affidavit submitted that "till the finalization of the Delhi Health Bill, the Health Department has passed the order dated May 31, 2022, in order to bring uniformity and standardization in the functioning of the pathological laboratories in the NCT of Delhi.

The affidavit submitted that the Delhi Health Bill, 2022 provides for the regulation of clinical establishments rendering services in recognized systems of medicines in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including laboratories, prescribing minimum standards of facilities and services to be provided by them in order to safeguard the interests of patients and health care providers. It is further submitted that Delhi Health Bill, 2022 has been drafted by the Committee constituted by the Respondent Department along with the Directorate General of Health Services comprising eminent members like Dean, MAMC; MD, Lok Nayak Hospital; DGHS; MD, Dr. BSA Hospital; Principal, Nehru Homeopathic Hospital; RDHS, Central District; RDHS, North District; Associate Professor, A&U Tibia College; President, Indian Medical Association and President, Delhi Medical Council.

Earlier the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the AAP government on a PIL seeking the closure of all unauthorized pathological and diagnostic laboratories being run by un-qualified laboratory technicians in thenational capital. The petitioner, Bijon Kumar Misra, through his counsels Shashank Deo Sudhi and Dr Shashi Bhushan, had requested the court to implement the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act urgently in 2010 in the national capital region.

The petition claimed that the National Accreditation Board accredits only 10 per cent of the pathological labs and diagnostic centres in Delhi for Laboratories (NABL), an autonomous body of the Quality Council of India (QCI), and the remaining are being operated illegally. The petitioner, in the PIL, stated that the diagnostic centres and pathological labs are the backbones of the health system and the entire treatment of a person depends on such clinical reports. Hence, it is important that the government takes appropriate measures in order to have quality diagnostic centres and pathological labs. (ANI)

