Left Menu

SJVN Green Energy, Assam discom to form JV to set up 1,000 MW floating solar projects in Assam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 18:04 IST
SJVN Green Energy, Assam discom to form JV to set up 1,000 MW floating solar projects in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SjvnLimited)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN on Monday said its arm SJVN Green Energy and Assam's power distribution company APDCL have inked a pact to form a joint venture to set up 1,000 MW floating solar projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in Assam.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, informed in a statement that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between SJVN's wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) and APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd) in Guwahati.

According to the statement, the MoU has been inked for developing 1,000 MW floating solar power projects in Assam by incorporating a joint venture company in the presence of the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The MoU was signed by Sharma and APDCL managing director Rakesh Kumar.

Sharma said that the project will generate 2,192 million units in the first year after commissioning, and around 50,425 million units cumulative energy will be generated over 25 years.

An investment of Rs 6,000 crore will be made by SJVN in the state for developing the project. During construction and operation stages, around 4,000 persons will get direct and indirect employment.

Carbon emissions reduction to the tune of 1,07,383 tonnes in the first year and 24,70,732 tonnes during the complete life span will be achieved from this project.

''SJVN is keen to be the partner in progress of Assam and development of green energy of state. This project will bring in multiple avenues of employment, boost to local businesses, green power generation, carbon emission reduction and overall socio- economic development in Assam,'' Sharma said.

Assam has the floating solar power generation potential of around 3,000 MW out of which SJVN would develop 1,000 MW projects and the same shall be spread over 4,500 hectares of water area.

This will save around 2,500 hectares of land as floating solar power projects does not require any land levelling, removal of vegetation or any displacement.

The present total portfolio of SJVN is around 42,000 MW and out of this around 97 per cent is based on non-fossil fuel sources with presence pan-India and in neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022