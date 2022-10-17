Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set ablaze vehicles involved in mining in Kanker

Naxals set ablaze vehicles involved in mining, and vandalised two private vehicles in Chargaon, Antagarh area in Kanker district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

Updated: 17-10-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:39 IST
Naxals set ablaze vehicles involved in mining, and vandalised two private vehicles in Chargaon, Antagarh area in Kanker district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said. Additional Superintendent of Police Khoman Sinha said that Naxals entered the mines and tried to vandalise vehicles. The Jawans posted nearby the mines saw them and launched a warning fire. Following this, the Naxals got alert, set the vehicles on fire and then escaped.

The exact number of Naxals was not known as it was dark though around six Naxals were spotted in the CCTV cameras, Sinha added. The search in the area has been intensified and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

