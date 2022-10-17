Left Menu

Minister Jitu Vaghani announces 2 free LPG cylinders a year to Gujarat households

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Monday announced the state government's decision to give 2 free cylinders in a year to each household in the state.

ANI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:58 IST
Minister Jitu Vaghani announces 2 free LPG cylinders a year to Gujarat households
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Monday announced the state government's decision to give 2 free cylinders in a year to each household in the state. Announcing this, Vaghani said that the citizens and housewives would get a relief of Rs 1,000 crore. In addition, the minister said the state government had taken the decision to give two cylinders for free in a year. He said the decision had beengujarat taken keeping in mind about 38 lakh housewives. With as much relief as Rs 650 crore decided for this scheme, a sum of up to Rs 1,700 can reach the homes or pockets of the public, the minister said.

The minister had also announced 10 per cent value added tax (VAT) reduction on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by the government on Monday. He said that if we consider a 10 per cent reduction in CNG, there would be a benefit of Rs 6-7 per kg. Similarly, on PNG, there is going to be a benefit of Rs 5-5.50 per kilo, the minister said. He termed this announcement of the state government as massive and also considered it as a Diwali gift by the state government. He said it would benefit the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana. He added that the full amount will be credited directly to their accounts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022