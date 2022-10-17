Three workers suffer burns in hot water flush near IOC's Haldia refinery

Three contract workers suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with hot water near the Haldia refinery of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday, the company said.

The incident occurred near the truck parking area outside the refinery at about 3.45 pm.

''The primary cause seems to be flushing out of hot water while de-choking a pipe by three contract workers of Haldia Refinery,'' the PSU said in a statement. They suffered scalding injuries due to exposure to hot water.

After preliminary treatment at the refinery hospital, the three were shifted to a Kolkata facility for better treatment, it said.

