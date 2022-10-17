WB: CM Mamata meets Jalpaiguri's flash flood victims' family

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met the family members of victims who lost their lives in a flash flood in Jalpaiguri during Durga idol immersion on October 6. As many as eight persons had died during a flash flood that hit the Mal River in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal.

Four women were among those killed in the tragic incident.People who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a nearby hospital. Bengal CM has already announced payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. "Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones" tweeted Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

