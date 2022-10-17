Left Menu

WB: CM Mamata meets Jalpaiguri's flash flood victims' family

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met the family members of victims who lost their lives in a flash flood in Jalpaiguri during Durga idol immersion on October 6.

ANI | Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:46 IST
WB: CM Mamata meets Jalpaiguri's flash flood victims' family
Mamata Banerjee meets Jalpaiguri flash flood victims (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met the family members of victims who lost their lives in a flash flood in Jalpaiguri during Durga idol immersion on October 6. As many as eight persons had died during a flash flood that hit the Mal River in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal.

Four women were among those killed in the tragic incident.People who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a nearby hospital. Bengal CM has already announced payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. "Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones" tweeted Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022