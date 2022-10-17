Left Menu

MHA approves release of Rs 17.20 cr to Nagaland that faced floods, landslides in monsoon this year

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday approved the advance release of Rs 17.20 crore to Nagaland for undertaking relief measures in the wake of floods and landslides during the monsoon season this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:56 IST
MHA approves release of Rs 17.20 cr to Nagaland that faced floods, landslides in monsoon this year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday approved the advance release of Rs 17.20 crore to Nagaland for undertaking relief measures in the wake of floods and landslides during the monsoon season this year. The relief measure is the 2nd instalment of the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved an amount of Rs. 17.20 crore as the 2nd instalment of the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to be released in advance to Nagaland, for 2022-23, for undertaking relief measures in the wake of floods and landslides during the Monsoon season of 2022," an official statement of the MHA said. It is always the effort of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help states and Union Territories affected by natural calamities in an expeditious manner, said the statement.

During the current Financial Year, the MHA said, the Central government has already released an amount of Rs 8,764.00 crore as the 1st instalment of the Central share of SDRF to 24 states including Nagaland. "Further, in view of the severe floods and landslides in various states, an amount of Rs 827.60 crore, as the 2nd Installment of the Central share has also been released, in advance, to three other states." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022