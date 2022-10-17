Left Menu

No shortage of fertilisers Haryana, enough for sowing of mustard and wheat, says minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:05 IST
No shortage of fertilisers Haryana, enough for sowing of mustard and wheat, says minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is no shortage of DAP and urea fertiliser in Haryana, state Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister J P Dalal said on Monday.

''For the upcoming Rabi season, about 2.70 lakh metric tonnes, that is 54 lakh bags of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) have been allocated across the state. The Department has made adequate arrangements for the storage of agricultural fertilizers in the state,'' he added.

He said that in the next four days, seven more rakes of 14,800 MT DAP and 18,200 MT of urea would be made available through railways.

Dalal said that for sowing Rabi crops, 11.5 lakh MT of urea has been allocated to the farmers.

He urged the farmers to purchase DAP and other chemical fertilizers as per their requirement.

''Farmers should not stock fertilizers for the upcoming crops,'' he said, as per an official statement.

The Minister said that there would be no shortage of DAP and urea for sowing crops during the months of November and December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022