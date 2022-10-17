No shortage of fertilisers Haryana, enough for sowing of mustard and wheat, says minister

There is no shortage of DAP and urea fertiliser in Haryana, state Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister J P Dalal said on Monday.

''For the upcoming Rabi season, about 2.70 lakh metric tonnes, that is 54 lakh bags of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) have been allocated across the state. The Department has made adequate arrangements for the storage of agricultural fertilizers in the state,'' he added.

He said that in the next four days, seven more rakes of 14,800 MT DAP and 18,200 MT of urea would be made available through railways.

Dalal said that for sowing Rabi crops, 11.5 lakh MT of urea has been allocated to the farmers.

He urged the farmers to purchase DAP and other chemical fertilizers as per their requirement.

''Farmers should not stock fertilizers for the upcoming crops,'' he said, as per an official statement.

The Minister said that there would be no shortage of DAP and urea for sowing crops during the months of November and December.

