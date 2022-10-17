Left Menu

"Our children are stuck..." Jaishankar recalls PM Modi's phone call to Putin, Zelenskyy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday recalled a story at a Gujarat event and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a call to leaders of Russia and Ukraine to secure assurances for the safe return of Indian students who were stuck in war zones.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:11 IST
"Our children are stuck..." Jaishankar recalls PM Modi's phone call to Putin, Zelenskyy
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during a Modi@20 event in Surat, Gujarat.. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday recalled a story at a Gujarat event and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a call to leaders of Russia and Ukraine to secure assurances for the safe return of Indian students who were stuck in war zones. Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in the last week of February this year which resulted in a large-scale humanitarian situation. Under operation Ganga, India facilitated the safe return of 22,500 Indian nationals, most of them students, studying in various universities in Ukraine.

Recalling the story at the Modi@20 event in Gujarat's Surat, the external affairs minister said, "In Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call to Presidents Putin and Zelensky, told them our children are stuck... got the assurance that firing will not happen during that period and that is how we were able to get our children out." Speaking before a live audience in Surat, Jaishankar said that despite the uncertain global landscape due to COVID-19, climate change and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India continues to project strong business sentiment worldwide.

Eminent personalities who contributed chapters in the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery" have narrated the experience and themes of their chapter in the book. One such personality is Nandan Nilekani, one who worked extensively on Aadhar. Recalling a story of Nandan Nilekani, Jaishankar said PM Modi was the only chief minister to understand the power of Aadhar.

"Modi was the only CM to understand power of Aadhar. Because of it, direct benefit transfers could become possible. CoWin portal, PM Awas Yojna, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojna- nothing would have been possible without it," he said. Earlier today, Jaishankar visited Surat smart city's Urban Observatory and Emergency Response Centre.

"Impressed by this state-of-the-art facility that is improving quality of living and making the city future ready. A shining example of digital delivery and smart governance of the Modi Government," Jaishankar said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

