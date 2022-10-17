Left Menu

UK's Hunt: Not opposed to windfall taxes, but must not drive away investment

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he was not opposed to the principle of windfall taxes and that he ruled nothing out, but stressed that the energy industry was highly cyclical and investment must not be driven out by new taxes. "I am not against the principle of taxing profits that are genuine windfalls," Hunt told parliament. "But ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:47 IST
UK's Hunt: Not opposed to windfall taxes, but must not drive away investment
File Photo
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he was not opposed to the principle of windfall taxes and that he ruled nothing out, but stressed that the energy industry was highly cyclical and investment must not be driven out by new taxes.

"I am not against the principle of taxing profits that are genuine windfalls," Hunt told parliament.

"But ... in the energy industry, it is a very cyclical industry and there are businesses that have periods of feast and famine, and you have to be very careful that you don't tax companies in a way that drives away investment. So, we have said that nothing is off the table."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022