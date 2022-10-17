Left Menu

Germany to create legal basis to extend lifespan of three nuclear plants - letter

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:57 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked the economy, environment and finance ministries to create the legal basis for keeping the country's three nuclear power plants operational until April 15, 2023 at the latest, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Germany had planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year, but a collapse in energy supplies from Russia because of the war in Ukraine has prompted the government to keep two plants on standby amid lengthy discussions over the scope of their extension.

