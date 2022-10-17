Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant relying on backup power connection, IAEA says

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine is being supplied with backup power from a nearby coal-fired power plant after its main 750 kilovolt (kV) power line was cut again on Monday morning, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

"For about ten minutes, one of the ZNPP's 20 emergency diesel generators started operating after this morning's loss of the 750 kV line, but it was soon switched off again as the back-up electricity system provided the necessary power," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)