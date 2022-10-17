Left Menu

PM Modi to join 'griha pravesh' event on Dhanteras, 4.5 lakh beneficiaries to get new houses in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a new gift to the state and 4.5 lakh people will get a new house on Dhanteras.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:59 IST
PM Modi to join 'griha pravesh' event on Dhanteras, 4.5 lakh beneficiaries to get new houses in MP
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a new gift to the state and 4.5 lakh people will get a new house on Dhanteras. Chouhan made the announcement during a discussion with the ministers before the cabinet meeting in Bhopal on Monday.

He said that PM Modi would virtually join the 'Grih Pravesh' programme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Satna district on October 22. It will be the third big programme of PM Modi in the state within the last one month.

Before this, PM Modi dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain on October 11. PM Modi had come to Madhya Pradesh to gift 8 cheetahs to the Kuno National Park on his birthday on September 17. The cheetahs had been brought from Namibia.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the women of Self Help Groups in Sheopur district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022