MP: Congress leader Deoraj Singh Patel's remarks about BJP trigger controversy

Congress leader and former BSP MP Deoraj Singh Patel said, "BJP fools us in the name of Hindu-Muslim and we become a fool. Most of the BJP leaders get their daughters married to Muslim and make us fool. They make us fight in the name of religion". He made the remark during the concluding program of a Dangal function organised at the Higher Secondary School in Mauganj town of the district on Sunday. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. Patel was present in the program as a chief guest and many other congress leaders were present on occasion.

"On the one hand BJP leaders say Muslim terrorists and on the other hand, they marry their daughters to Muslims. How can son-in-law be a terrorist?", Patel said in the viral video. Notably, Patel has been a former MP of Rewa (2009-14) from BSP and is currently a Congress leader.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Durgesh Keswani said, "Congress leaders do politics about a particular community. Deoraj is only trying to be in the headlines by making such statements. Because of all these, the Congress has declined from 400 to 40, if they don't understand yet then it will come to zero". (ANI)

