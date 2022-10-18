Spain's gas grid operator says it may rejct LNG unloads due to overcapacity

Spain's national gas grid operator Enagas said on Monday it may have to reject unloads of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to overcapacity at its terminals.

In a statement, Enagas also said high occupation levels by tanks at the country's regasification plants was expected to remain at least until the first week of November.

