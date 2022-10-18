Left Menu

Spain's gas grid operator says it may rejct LNG unloads due to overcapacity

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 00:29 IST
Spain's national gas grid operator Enagas said on Monday it may have to reject unloads of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to overcapacity at its terminals.

In a statement, Enagas also said high occupation levels by tanks at the country's regasification plants was expected to remain at least until the first week of November.

