Soccer-Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-10-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 01:31 IST
- Country:
- France
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to the top prize.
Benzema, who played a pivotal role in Real's run to the Champions League title last season, is the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French justice minister to be tried, linked to suspicion of conflict of interest -court
French justice minister to go on trial for suspected conflict of interest -court
French justice minister to go on trial for suspected conflict of interest -court
French NOC boss starts lawsuit over ''psychological violence''
Quebec's CAQ secures bigger mandate with pledge to cap immigration, protect French