The United States will hold Russia accountable for "war crimes", the White House said, hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones during morning rush hour, killing at least four people in an apartment building in Kyiv. President Zelenskiy, in his evening video address, said there had been more attacks. "Right now, there is a new Russian drone attack."

* Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made "suicide drones". The United States, Britain and France agreed that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate a U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers. Iran stuck to its denial that it is supplying drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

* Russia said it had carried out "massive" strikes on what it called military and infrastructure targets. NUCLEAR

* Russia still has not notified the United States about exercises of its nuclear forces that Washington has said it expects Moscow to soon carry out, a senior U.S. military official said. * The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is being supplied with backup power from a nearby coal-fired power plant after its main 750 kilovolt (kV) power line was cut again, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

ECONOMY * Exxon Mobil Corp said that it had left Russia completely after President Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project.

* Discussions will continue on extending and expanding a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, the U.N. spokesman said, after U.N. officials held discussions in Moscow on the deal. * The Pentagon is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network that helped restore communications in war-torn Ukraine, Politico reported. Musk said on Twitter that SpaceX has already withdrawn a request for Starlink funding for Ukraine.

FIGHTING * Ukrainian troops are holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, Zelenskiy said.

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces had repelled Ukrainian troops in an attempted advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

