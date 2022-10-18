Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to organize a 3 day event to provide all stakeholders a 'platform'

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India is organizing a three-day event namely 'Indian Urban Housing Conclave-2022' (IUHC2022) under Pradan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) at Rajkot, Gujarat. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19 and will conclude on October 21.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore and other dignitaries from the Centre and States will also be part of the three-day event. "Indian Urban Housing Conclave' will provide a platform to all stakeholders to demonstrate their technologies as well as deliberate upon various options of technologies, materials and processes for large-scale adoption and mainstreaming in different types of housing construction suitable for different Geo-climatic regions of the country. It will create enabling eco-system for further adoption by Public/Private Agencies, R&D and Technical Institutions, Construction Agencies, Developers, Contractors, Start-ups and other stakeholders," an official statement read.

More than 200 technology providers are expected to showcase their products. The Conclave also aims to showcase best practices adopted by States/UTs in the successful implementation of PMAY-U along with the achievements of other urban missions of MoHUA and their action plan for driving the economic growth and improving the quality of life of people across the country. During the event, various dialogues, thematic sessions, and roundtable discussions will be conducted with stakeholders from across the country to discuss, share and learn about the progress in transforming the urban landscape to take resolve for future urban development in improving 'Ease of Living. These Sessions will be participated by various stakeholders including States/UTs/Parastatals, R&D/Academic Institutes, Technical Students, Technologists, Engineers, Architects, Developers, Entrepreneurs, Civil Society Organisations, Start-ups, Foreign Collaborators, Local Artisans/Beneficiaries etc. In addition, various publications, compendiums, and books will be released during IUHC 2022. (ANI)

