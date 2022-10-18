JK police held a terrorist accused of lobbing grenade in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested a proscribed outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba, terrorist Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen, who lobbed a grenade, officials said. Imran Bashir Ganie of the banned outfit LeT lobbed a grenade in Herman, Shopian, which killed two labourers, was arrested by Shopian police.

The labourers identified as Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, UP were gravely injured and were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed. "The area has been cordoned off by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the investigation", ADGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar.

Earlier this month, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked terrorists were neutralised in the Anantnag encounter. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

"Two local categorised terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Earlier one terrorist was killed in the encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday evening, according to the police.

"Anantnag EncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday morning. In another incident, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of the Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter in the Moolu area of Shopian.

One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire between terrorist and security forces. In the first encounter that broke in the Drach area of Shopian, three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed.

In contrast, in the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian early morning today, one local terrorist with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised. (ANI)

