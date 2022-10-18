Odisha: 2 accused held for tying a man to scooter and dragging him along the road

Odisha Police on Monday arrested two persons alleged of tying a youth to scooter and dragging him along the road. The Cuttack police swung into action after the video of the incident surfaced in the internet.

"In a strange incident in Cuttack, Odisha a youth was tied to a scooter and dragged on a busy road," Cuttack DCP said. In a viral video, two people were seen tying a youth to scooter and dragging him along the road.

The police apprehended two accused namely Hussain (24) and Chotu (18) into custody in this connection. Though the exact time of the incident could not be ascertained, the police said that it happened on Sunday late evening.

The police received an intimation about the incident around 11 pm on Sunday. Following this, an investigation was conducted into the matter. Both the accused were apprehended later" Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said. Notably, the victim Jagannath Behera knew the accused and had Borrowed Rs 1500 from them. On failure to return the money borrowed the accused tied him to a scooty and dragged him in front of thousands on the road.

DCP Mishra said that the accused will be produced before the court following the investigation of their criminal background. Earlier, in the Paradeep port area, Odisha, a man was tied in front of a moving truck and garlanded with shoes as punishment for stealing a mobile phone.

In September a 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied to a pole and badly beaten in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. The police said that the accused thrashed the victim after suspecting him of having committed theft.

Following this, 10 people were booked under the SC/ST Act. "A case has been registered under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 355 (assault to dishonour person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 448 (punishment for false mark), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (prosecution of common object) and under sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(z) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2015," the police official said.

Chintamani Rural Police have recorded the statements of the victim boy and his mother. The Mother of the boy told ANI that she was not even aware of why they were beaten and treated so badly. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment in the hospital in Karnataka (ANI).

