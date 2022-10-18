Left Menu

U.S. to release another 10-15 mln barrels of oil to balance markets - Bloomberg reporter tweet

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 08:06 IST
The United States plans to release another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the country's emergency stockpile in a bid to balance markets and keep gasoline prices from climbing, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted late on Monday.

The White House also plans to replenish the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, the tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

