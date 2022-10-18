PM Modi to review site work progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the site work progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat today, said the Prime Minister's office. The inspection would be done at 5 PM via video conferencing. This will be followed by his address on the occasion.

Lothal was one of the prominent cities of the Harappan civilization and is known for the discovery of the oldest man-made dockyard. A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is fitting tribute to the city's historical legacy and heritage. "National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal is being developed as a one of its kind project to not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage and help Lothal emerge as a world class international tourist destination. The boost to the tourism potential through this project will also augment the region's economic development," read an official statement by PMO.

The complex, work which started in March 2022, is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3500 crore. It will have several innovative and unique features such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park and Adventure and Amusement, theme park; world's tallest lighthouse museum; fourteen galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now; Coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs; among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today.The Interpol General Assembly was last held in 1997.

PM Modi will address at around 1:45 pm in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from October 18 to 21.

The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus and Senior police officers. The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets annually to take key decisions related to its functioning. Union Home Minister, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director will also be present on the occasion.

"The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997. India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority," the PMO said in a statement. The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world. (ANI)

