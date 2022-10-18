Left Menu

Indore Lokayukta nabs labour inspector for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

A labour inspector was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, an official said on Monday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A labour inspector was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, an official said on Monday. "The complainant, Shivani Sharma, ran a company called Tirupati Herbs. The company has been closed these days. The labour inspector, Manoj Tomar had conducted the inspection of the company and found various irregularities. Following this, he established a case and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh," said Lokayukta DSP Praveen Singh Baghel.

"Tomar demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for the settlement of the case. Shivani complained about the matter to Lokayukta SP Sabyasachi Saraf, after which the complaint was verified and a trap team was formed," he added. The DCP further added that the said case was to be heard in the Labour Court.

"On Monday afternoon, as soon as Shivani gave the first instalment of Rs 10,000 to inspector Tomar, the Lokayukta team nabbed him red-handed", said DSP Baghel. "A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation into the matter was on," Baghel added.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

