Russian fighter crash death toll rises to 13 - Ifax

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 13 people, including three children, from the nine-storey apartment block in the Russian city of Yeysk after a Su-34 fighter bomber crashed into it on Monday, Interfax cited a senior official as saying on Tuesday.

Healthcare minister aide Alexei Kuznetsov said 19 people suffered injuries from the crash which engulfed apartments in a fireball. Pilots ejected from the jet after its engine caught fire on takeoff.

