Russian fighter crash death toll rises to 13 - Ifax
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 09:13 IST
Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 13 people, including three children, from the nine-storey apartment block in the Russian city of Yeysk after a Su-34 fighter bomber crashed into it on Monday, Interfax cited a senior official as saying on Tuesday.
Healthcare minister aide Alexei Kuznetsov said 19 people suffered injuries from the crash which engulfed apartments in a fireball. Pilots ejected from the jet after its engine caught fire on takeoff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Yeysk
- Russian
- Healthcare
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Railway traffic over Crimea bridge to resume on Saturday - Interfax
Four IAEA specialists to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Friday - Interfax
Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax
Science News Roundup: Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax
Putin orders more security for Crimea bridge, energy supplies - Interfax