Left Menu

Kerala HC to hear plea seeking law against black magic

The Kerala High Court will hear an appeal filed by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham seeking a directive to the State Government to take a decision on the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission for the enactment of the Kerala eradication of inhuman evil practices, sorcery, and black magic bill, today.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-10-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 10:12 IST
Kerala HC to hear plea seeking law against black magic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court will hear an appeal filed by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham seeking a directive to the State Government to take a decision on the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission for the enactment of the Kerala eradication of inhuman evil practices, sorcery, and black magic bill, today. Kerala HC's division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar will be considering the plea.

The petition contended that the central government at the national level or the state government at the state level might pass legislation on the model of the legislation passed in Maharashtra regarding the anti-superstition bill in 2013. The petitioner also sought that all the cases of disappearances that have occurred in the state in the last fifty years should be re-investigated by forming a special investigation team.

The petition also submitted that it may also implement the Justice KT Thomas Commission report recommending the implementation of the Anti-Superstition Act. It further submitted that "Ban advertisements exploiting superstitions in media such as newspapers and social media. Prohibition of telefilms, serials and films on the theme of witchcraft and sorcery which are not intended for social good and have no artistic value. There may be an order to ban witchcraft and sorcery. Implement the existing Drugs and magic remedies objectionable advertisements act passed in 1954 in the country."

It also sought for a police search and closure of all existing witchcraft centres in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022