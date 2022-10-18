Left Menu

J-K: Special Investigation Unit raids underway in Pulwama

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting raids in the entire Pulwama on Tuesday.

Updated: 18-10-2022 10:40 IST
Visuals from Pulwama (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting raids in the entire Pulwama on Tuesday. More details are awaited.

Earlier on October 14, the NIA had conducted searches at multiple locations including the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a drone delivery case. According to the NIA, no detentions in the matter have been made so far.

In the past nine months, security forces have observed the illegal entry of 191 drones into Indian territory from neighbouring Pakistan, raising major concerns in terms of internal security in the country. The central government recently shared the input from the security forces deployed at the India-Pakistan border to maintain such illegal attempts from the Pakistan side.

Earlier on Monday, the Border Security Forces shot down a drone that entered India in Punjab's Amritsar sector from the Pakistan side on the International Border. (ANI)

