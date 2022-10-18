Left Menu

Northern Ukrainian city without power, water after air strikes- mayor

The northern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr was left without water and electricity supply after Russian air strikes on Tuesday morning, its mayor said on Tuesday. "There is currently no light or water in the city. Hospitals are on reserve (power) supplies," mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn wrote on Facebook.

The northern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr was left without water and electricity supply after Russian air strikes on Tuesday morning, its mayor said on Tuesday.

"There is currently no light or water in the city. Hospitals are on reserve (power) supplies," mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn wrote on Facebook. Zhytomyr had a population of 260,000 before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

