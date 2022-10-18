Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: On suspicion of robbing phone, boy hung inside well as punishment

A troubling incident in which a nine-year-old boy was hung inside a well in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh as punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone has been caught on camera and the purported clip has gone viral on social media.

ANI | Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 12:39 IST
Video grab from the purported clip of the incident.. Image Credit: ANI
A troubling incident in which a nine-year-old boy was hung inside a well in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh as punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone has been caught on camera and the purported clip has gone viral on social media. The said incident occurred under Lavkush Nagar police station limits in Chhatarpur, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said, "A man lodged a complaint that his son was forcibly hung inside a well by a person of the same village who suspected the minor of stealing a mobile phone. Family members of the child shot a video of the incident as well." "As soon as we received the complaint, our personnel immediately reached the spot. We registered a case under section 308 and SC/ST act," ASP Singh said.

Meanwhile, a boy who shot the video of the incident claimed that he was thrashed by police for capturing the video. The police slapped and beat him with slippers, he alleged. ASP Singh, however, denied any such incident that occurred into the matter.

"If any family member lodged a complaint or any matter related to it comes to our notice, then surely it would be investigated and action will be taken," the police official said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

