Kerala: Former health minister under scanner over corruption in purchase of PPE kits

Kerala Lokayukta issued notice to the state's former health minister KK Shailaja and a few others in connection with alleged corruption in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the initial period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Lokayukta issued notice to the state's former health minister KK Shailaja and a few others in connection with alleged corruption in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the initial period of COVID-19 pandemic. This is after a complaint was filed by Congress leader Veena S Nair that many items had been purchased at an exorbitant rate.

After receiving the complaint the Lokayukta sent notice to three officials, post which they explained their bit. The said accused can either appear before the Lokayukta or through their counsel before 9 December 2022, informed officials.

As per reports, former Kerala health minister K K Shailaja stressed that there was a shortage in the availability of materials and companies had raised the price at the time. She also highlighted CM Pinarayi Vijayan's consent over the matter and said,"I had discussed it with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and he asked to purchase the material after ensuring quality and saving people's life was more important than the price." (ANI)

