QatarEnergy aims to become top LNG trader, says CEO

QatarEnergy aims to become the world's biggest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through organic growth and is already building trading teams, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Tuesday.

Kaabi, who is also Qatar's state minister for energy, told reporters that Qatar Energy has no plans to acquire another trading company to grow its LNG trading business.

Qatar is already among the world's top LNG exporters and its North Field expansion project will boost that position.

